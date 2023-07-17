iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,847 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tnf LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.93. 146,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.05. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

