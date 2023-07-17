iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $254.88

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $254.88 and last traded at $254.32, with a volume of 90920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $254.54.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $902.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.50 and a 200-day moving average of $230.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 964.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,581 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

