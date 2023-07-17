Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.66

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 339755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -12.43.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 4,217.06%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, VP Evan James Macmillan Young sold 50,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Evan James Macmillan Young sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $69,646.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,936 shares of company stock worth $1,770,347 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Resource Partners USA LP acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,238,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,571 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,829,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 247.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Data Processing and Software Licensing Services, and Energy Storage Systems segments. The company holds an option to acquire 100% of the mineral rights in the Tintic copper-gold project located in Utah; and Santa Cruz copper project located in Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.