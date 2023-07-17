Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the June 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jackpot Digital Price Performance

Shares of Jackpot Digital stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. 30,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Jackpot Digital has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.07.

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games to casino operators. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games.

