Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the June 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jackpot Digital Price Performance
Shares of Jackpot Digital stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. 30,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Jackpot Digital has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.07.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile
