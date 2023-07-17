James C. Zelter Sells 60,779 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.94. 1,965,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,197. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.65.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.