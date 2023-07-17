JasmyCoin Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $193.38 million and approximately $20.74 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,579,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

