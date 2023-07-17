John S. Hendricks Sells 14,588 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director John S. Hendricks sold 14,588 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $14,733.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 607,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,912.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

CURI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 97,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,598. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.82. CuriosityStream Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.39.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a negative net margin of 58.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 403,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 172,894 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Featured Stories

