John S. Hendricks Sells 14,588 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director John S. Hendricks sold 14,588 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $14,733.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 607,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,912.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
CuriosityStream Price Performance
CURI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 97,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,598. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.82. CuriosityStream Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.39.
CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a negative net margin of 58.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CURI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
CuriosityStream Company Profile
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CuriosityStream
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.