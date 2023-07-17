Joseph Gebbia Sells 516,666 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $71,728,740.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,126,281.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Tuesday, June 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55.

On Thursday, June 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $20,896,708.46.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 7,811 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $979,499.40.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40.

On Thursday, April 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $39,746,000.00.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.36. 5,688,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,263,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.68 and its 200-day moving average is $116.26. The firm has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $147.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.