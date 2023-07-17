JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target to GBX 774

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 707 ($9.10) to GBX 774 ($9.96) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.94) to GBX 880 ($11.32) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,190 ($15.31) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $952.25.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

HRGLY opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.