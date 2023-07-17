JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $182.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $149.77. 27,028,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,226,090. The stock has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

