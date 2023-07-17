JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Price Target to GBX 1,920

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,860 ($23.93) to GBX 1,920 ($24.70) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SMGZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,980 ($25.47) to GBX 2,040 ($26.24) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Smiths Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,029. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

