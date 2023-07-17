JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised Fortescue Metals Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.
Fortescue Metals Group Stock Up 0.4 %
FSUGY stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile
Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
