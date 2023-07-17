JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Raised by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,750,000 after acquiring an additional 161,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,968. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

