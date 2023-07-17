KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $97.03 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014196 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,127.83 or 0.99913293 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,924,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,924,793 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,924,797.33215074. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00872365 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $97.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

