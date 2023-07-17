KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $68.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KKR opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

