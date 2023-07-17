KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $489.31

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $489.31 and last traded at $489.31, with a volume of 208982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $474.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.42.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

