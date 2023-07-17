KlayUniverse Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $4,837.53 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.08819454 USD and is up 8.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,585.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

