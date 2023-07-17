Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Koss has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $12.86.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Koss
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.