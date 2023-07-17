Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Koss has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $12.86.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Koss

About Koss

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Koss by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

