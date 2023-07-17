Kujira (KUJI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $88.16 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002689 BTC on exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $88.16 million and approximately $364,428.85 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kujira has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.84331369 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $382,216.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

