Lansing Street Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Lansing Street Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 2.7% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $145.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

