Lansing Street Advisors Sells 5,513 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lansing Street Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

