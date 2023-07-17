Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.64, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

