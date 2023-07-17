Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given a C$36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LB. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.17.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LB opened at C$43.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.14. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.23 and a twelve month high of C$48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.70 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0972389 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.