Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.14 ($4.14).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.67) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.31) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.57) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £3,284.40 ($4,225.40). In related news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 112,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.25), for a total value of £285,510.50 ($367,310.56). Also, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £3,284.40 ($4,225.40). Insiders bought a total of 2,953 shares of company stock worth $683,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Legal & General Group Company Profile

LON LGEN opened at GBX 224.33 ($2.89) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 229.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 242.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.90 ($3.70).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

