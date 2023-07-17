Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.14 ($4.14).
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.67) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.31) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.57) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
In other news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £3,284.40 ($4,225.40). In related news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 112,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.25), for a total value of £285,510.50 ($367,310.56). Also, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £3,284.40 ($4,225.40). Insiders bought a total of 2,953 shares of company stock worth $683,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
