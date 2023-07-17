Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.47

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 92741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FINMY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Leonardo Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.

Leonardo Announces Dividend

About Leonardo

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

