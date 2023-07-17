LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Short Interest Update

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other LifeMD news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez purchased 10,712 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,279.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez acquired 10,712 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,279.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bertrand Velge acquired 44,365 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $117,123.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,083.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 129,124 shares of company stock worth $314,166.

Shares of LFMDP stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. LifeMD has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5547 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

