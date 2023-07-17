Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, an increase of 158.1% from the June 15th total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Limbach news, Director Gordon G. Pratt sold 70,939 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,499,650.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 227,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,988.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Limbach news, Director Norbert W. Young sold 1,661 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $41,375.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,356 shares in the company, valued at $930,537.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon G. Pratt sold 70,939 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,499,650.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,988.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,822 shares of company stock worth $1,544,915. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Limbach from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Limbach from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Limbach stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 342,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,046. Limbach has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $290.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Limbach had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Limbach will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

