Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Linde by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.07.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $382.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.04. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $383.58. The firm has a market cap of $187.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

