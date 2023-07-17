Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Shares Up 11.9%

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.11. 737,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 439,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.78.

Lion Electric Stock Up 14.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$709.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.04. Lion Electric had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of C$73.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

