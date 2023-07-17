LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 664,900 shares, an increase of 196.2% from the June 15th total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSI Industries

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $278,919.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $278,919.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $325,845.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,138 shares of company stock worth $615,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $984,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 40,372 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 133,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 444,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSI Industries Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.41. 73,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,456. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About LSI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.