Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 335.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Luvu Brands Price Performance

Luvu Brands stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,235. Luvu Brands has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer lifestyle products worldwide. The company offers sensuality and intimacy products under the Liberator brand; and bed therapy products, which assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

