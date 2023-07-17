LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 2.8% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 531,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 323,220 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRP stock remained flat at $22.41 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 195,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,398. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

