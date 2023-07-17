LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.85. 164,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.