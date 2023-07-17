LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.3% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

IVV stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $452.16. The stock had a trading volume of 537,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,384. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $453.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $430.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.26. The firm has a market cap of $337.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

