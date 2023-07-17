LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,252 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,244,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466,025 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302,610 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,546,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,008,109. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

