LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,563 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 4.2% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.30. 123,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,302. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

