LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MGK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.96. 76,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $242.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

