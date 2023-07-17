Main Street Research LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 677.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,832 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 2.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8 %

CAT traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

