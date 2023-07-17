Main Street Research LLC Sells 4,080 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 5.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $25,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,175,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,920. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

