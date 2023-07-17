Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 4.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 30,014,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 38,244,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MARA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 4.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 62,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

