Maria S. Dreyfus Acquires 100,000 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) Director Maria S. Dreyfus purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,791 shares in the company, valued at $387,768.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cadiz Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of CDZI stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 281,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.60. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cadiz

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDZI. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the first quarter valued at $7,066,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth about $3,846,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the fourth quarter worth about $1,960,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz in the first quarter worth about $2,329,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadiz by 55.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 390,323 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.