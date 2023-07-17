Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.99 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 85.15% and a return on equity of 144.57%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

