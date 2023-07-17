Markel Corp Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Markel Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 2.8% of Markel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Markel Corp owned about 0.22% of Analog Devices worth $220,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,065,000 after buying an additional 100,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,111,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,590 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.50. The stock had a trading volume of 313,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,097. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

