Markel Corp Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Markel Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.76. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

