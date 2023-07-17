Markel Corp Purchases 11,164 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

PayPal stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,001,647. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

