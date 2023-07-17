Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $189.09

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.09 and last traded at $188.91, with a volume of 287745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

