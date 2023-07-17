Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Trading 23.3% Higher

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLGGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 23.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 99,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 70,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 53.13 and a quick ratio of 47.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.

Mason Graphite (CVE:LLGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

