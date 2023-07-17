McBride (OTCMKTS:MCBRF) Raised to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of McBride (OTCMKTS:MCBRF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

McBride stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. McBride has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $1.15.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

