McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 2.9% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 201,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 345,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $96,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.41.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $296.14 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.56 and a 200-day moving average of $280.03. The company has a market capitalization of $216.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

