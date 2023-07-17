MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW) Short Interest Update

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

MedTech Acquisition Trading Down 10.9 %

MedTech Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795. MedTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.